JJ's Legacy will hold its 2nd annual Got The Dot Walk-A-Thon at the California State University Amphitheater on Sat, March 4. This year's Walk-A-Thon was organized by high school students. Two of those students, Mya Fullmer and Jaiden Barent, joined 23ABC News in studio for a live interview.

JJ's Legacy to hold 2nd annual Got The Dot Walk-A-Thon