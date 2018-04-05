Job seekers, veterans invited to readiness workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you need some tips before a big job interview, a job fair readiness workshop happening Thursday can help with that.

The workshop is happening from 10 a.m. to noon at America's Job Center on Belle Terrace.

Organizers say you can get some interviewing tips, pointers for your resume, a free haircut and check out the Dress for Success career closet.

You will also be able to ask current employers questions during a panel discussion.

The workshop is open to job seekers and all veterans.