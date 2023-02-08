Judges needed for the Kern County Science Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools is looking for volunteers from the community to serve as judges for the 2023 Kern County Science Fair.

According to a KCOS press release, approximately 460 students from fourth grade to high school seniors are competing in this year's county science fair. The research presented at the fair will represent months of work by the students, who have seen their projects through school and district level science fairs in order to compete at the county level.

Judging will take place March 14 from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm at Mechanics Bank Convention Center in Bakersfield. Volunteer judges don't need any special qualifications, education training, or STEM experience, and training will be provided.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer judge for the 2023 Kern County Science Fair can create an account and register at their website.