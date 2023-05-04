Junior League of Bakersfield to hold 2nd annual Mother's Day Tea event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Break out those big hats and sundresses because the Junior League of Bakersfield's second annual Mother's Day Tea will take place on Sat, May 13th.

The event will feature brunch, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, activities for children, entertainment, and a portrait photographer to capture special family moments. Proceeds from the event will go towards projects that benefit Kern County women and children, as well as projects that focus on literacy.

Tori Limbean and Kathryn Harvey from the Junior League of Bakersfield joined 23ABC News live in studio to give details about the event.

For more information on the event, visit the Junior League's website.