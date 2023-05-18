Watch Now
Jury deliberations continue in West Trial

During closing arguments, both attorneys argued that a conspiracy was in place in the case.
Jacqueline and Trezzell West (FILE)
23ABC News
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 11:11:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jury deliberations for the murder trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, the California City couple charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson, continued on Wed, May 17.

Jurors left the courthouse without a verdict.

During closing arguments, both attorneys argued that a conspiracy was in place in the case. The prosecution claimed it was Jacqueline and Trezell conspiring to cover up the deaths of Orrin and Orson. Meanwhile, the defense claims that it was the investigators who conspired against the couple and ignored other possibilities.

