Jury finds Julian Hernandez guilty on all counts in connection to death of BPD officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A jury has found Julian Hernandez guilty on all counts in connection to the death of a Bakersfield Police Officer in 2015.

Hernandez was found guilty on a 2nd degree murder charge, evading an officer causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing ammunition while being a person prohibited from owning and possessing a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm with prior felon conviction.

The first full day of deliberations in the murder trial against Julian Hernandez began Thursday morning after closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday.

The prosecution argued Hernandez's track record is evidence that he knew what he was doing when he led Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson on a high-speed chase on June 26, 2015.

That crash killed Officer Nelson, who was with the department for two years. Nelson was the first BPD officer to be killed in the line of duty since William Sikola was killed in a high-speed pursuit in 1983.

RELATED: Government officials react to death of Bakersfield police officer David Nelson

The defense argued there was reasonable doubt that Hernandez was even the driver of the car. There were no eyewitnesses to confirm he was in the driver's seat. During the trial, a detective testified that surveillance cameras captured speeds of more than 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

RELATED: Bridge over Highway 99 renamed to honor Officer David Nelson

Hernandez is being charged with second-degree murder.

RELATED: Dozens turn out to remember Officer David Nelson one year after he died in the line of duty