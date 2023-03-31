Juvenile arrested after school shooting threat towards Golden Valley High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested a juvenile for a school shooting threat directed at Golden Valley High School on Fri, March 31.

According to the BPD, officers were alerted of a social media post implying a potential shooting at the high school. BPD officers then identified the person who made the social media post as an underage boy and contacted his guardians, who confirmed that the boy did not have access to any guns.

The social media post threatening Golden Valley High School appeared to be "in jest," according to the BPD. However, the boy was arrested.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

