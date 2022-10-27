Kaiser Permanente to break ground for Survivor Reflection Garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanente will unveil phase one of the Survivor Reflection Garden as they break ground at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. The garden will be at the Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Office building on Stockdale Highway in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officials say breast cancer survivors will be on hand to celebrate and commemorate the occasion as we near the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Survivor Reflection Garden will serve as an area for all cancer survivors and survivors of other chronic illnesses, as well as their families. They can go there to reflect on their personal journeys back to health and wellness.

In its final form, the garden will include several pathways with inspirational messages, water-tolerant landscaping, and benches.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder to learn more about breast cancer, the risk factors for you and those you love, how to minimize those risks, and the importance of being screened for the disease.

According to statistics from breastcancer.org, it is estimated that nearly 44,000 people, the vast majority of which are women, are going to die from breast cancer in the United States in 2022. According to the CDC, about nine percent of all new cases of breast cancer in the US are found in women younger than 45. Black women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than white women but are 41 percent more likely to die from the disease.

About 170,000 people in the US are living with metastatic breast cancer.