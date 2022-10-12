Kaiser Permanente to hold free flu shot clinic

Watch Now
Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 17:50:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanente will be holding a free flu vaccination clinic on Sunday, October 16th. The event will take place at the CAIN AME Church from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We chose to target the community around central/southeast Bakersfield because we know that the surrounding area is heavily populated by people of color who have historically lacked access to preventive medicine like flu vaccinations”, said Trellis Green, RN and Department Administrator for Kaiser Permanente.

The clinic will provide flu shots for anyone six months or older, limited to the first 300 people. The Fluzone High Dose will be available for anyone 65 years old or older.

