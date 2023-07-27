'Kaptain Kindness' Phil Rudnick donates slushie machine to Mission at Kern County shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man known as "Kaptain Kindness" made a special donation to a Bakersfield shelter in order to help those in need keep cool during the heat.

"All right. This is the magic machine," said Kaptain Kindness, also known as Phil Rudnick, as he toyed with his donation, a slushie machine. "This machine will turn 110-degree weather outside into 85 instantly. All you have to do is come over to the shelter and fill up with an ice-cold slushy."

Rudnick and his "Kindness Ambassadors" donated the slushie machine to the Mission at Kern County on Wed, July 26.

Rudnick is a proud resident of Kern County. He has held many roles, including being a rancher, veteran, lawyer, and business activist. However, Rudnick is also known to many as “Kaptain Kindness.” He has earned the title due to his many acts of kindness over the years.

The Mission at Kern County already provides heat relief, as it is an official cooling center for people in Old Town Kern. Now, there is an added sweet treat for those who come to cool off.

