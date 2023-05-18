Karen Goh, Big City Mayors ask for more funding for Homekey Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California's Big City Mayors, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, were at the state Capitol on Wed, May 17.

The mayors held a press conference calling on state leaders to increase funding for all applications in the current round of the Homekey Program.

The Homekey Program provides state funding to local governments to quickly establish new housing through rapid delivery models, such as hotel conversions or manufactured housing. Some California mayors want to see the program's funding double to $2 billion a year.

The Big City Mayors, a bipartisan coalition of leaders from the state’s thirteen largest cities, claim the funding will allow state and local governments to better plan their long-term approach to homelessness.

