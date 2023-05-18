Watch Now
Karen Goh, Big City Mayors ask for more funding for Homekey Program

The Big City Mayors, a bipartisan coalition of leaders from the state’s thirteen largest cities, claim the funding will allow state and local governments to better plan their approach to homelessness.
California's big city mayors, including Bakersfield's own Mayor Karen Goh, were at the state capitol on Wednesday where they held a press conference calling on state leaders to increase funding for all applications in the current round of the Homekey Program.
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 16:47:50-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California's Big City Mayors, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, were at the state Capitol on Wed, May 17.

The mayors held a press conference calling on state leaders to increase funding for all applications in the current round of the Homekey Program.

The Homekey Program provides state funding to local governments to quickly establish new housing through rapid delivery models, such as hotel conversions or manufactured housing. Some California mayors want to see the program's funding double to $2 billion a year.

The Big City Mayors, a bipartisan coalition of leaders from the state’s thirteen largest cities, claim the funding will allow state and local governments to better plan their long-term approach to homelessness.

