KCFD: Firefighter Aiden Agnor passes away

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department said firefighter Aiden Agnor passed away on Monday.

Agnor, a seasonal firefighter with KCFD, was involved in a serious car crash on June 28th while on his way to work at the Keene Helibase, according to a previous KCFD post on Facebook.

“On Monday, July 11, Kern County Firefighter Aiden Agnor passed away. Aiden was loved and respected by all who knew him and has forever impacted this department and our community for the better,” said KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan, in a statement.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter.

KCFD said all fire department flags will be flown at half-staff until Agnor is laid to rest.