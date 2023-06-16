KCFD graduation ceremony adds 22 new firefighters to county's ranks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 22 Kern County Fire Department recruits are now Kern County Firefighters. On June 15, KCFD held its training graduation ceremony at the Olive Drive facility in Bakersfield for recruits who started the firefighter training on February 13.

On June 14, KCFD had a Family Night for the graduating recruits so their loved ones could watch their last training exercises before graduation.

At Family Night, KCFD Captain Andrew Freeborn expressed his pride for the graduates and his excitement about the future of his department.

"This evening's academy marks a very significant time for the Kern County Fire Department, and that is in the span of just a couple of years. We have hired a tremendous amount of firefighters and moved them into our stations. Well over 120 firefighters," said Freeborn. "And so tonight was just the latest in a long string of these academies. We're very excited for this extra strength that we have just added to the fire department."