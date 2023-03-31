Watch Now
KCFD helicopter rescue crew saves injured off-road motorcyclist near Tehachapi

The air rescue team with Kern County Fire was able to use GPS coordinates relayed by the cyclist and their companions to pinpoint their location.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Mar 31, 2023
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — An injured motorcyclist was rescued from the top of Bean Canyon east of Oak Creek.

Around 10:54 am on Thursday, March 30, the Kern County Fire Department received a report of an off-road accident near the Pacific Crest Trail southeast of Tehachapi.

The cyclist was not alone, and their companions were able to relay GPS coordinates to a rescue team in KCFD Helicopter 407. The crew was able to locate the injured person and lower a rescuer to them and assess their injuries.

The rescue team determined that the patient would need to be drawn up to the helicopter in a basket due to the nature of the injuries.

Once the patient was aboard, KCFD 407 flew to a landing zone on Backus Road and transferred the patient to Mercy Air 14, which transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

