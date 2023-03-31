KCFD helicopter rescue crew saves injured off-road motorcyclist near Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — An injured motorcyclist was rescued from the top of Bean Canyon east of Oak Creek.

Around 10:54 am on Thursday, March 30, the Kern County Fire Department received a report of an off-road accident near the Pacific Crest Trail southeast of Tehachapi.

The cyclist was not alone, and their companions were able to relay GPS coordinates to a rescue team in KCFD Helicopter 407. The crew was able to locate the injured person and lower a rescuer to them and assess their injuries.

The rescue team determined that the patient would need to be drawn up to the helicopter in a basket due to the nature of the injuries.

Once the patient was aboard, KCFD 407 flew to a landing zone on Backus Road and transferred the patient to Mercy Air 14, which transported them to a local hospital for treatment.