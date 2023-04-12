KCFD offers advice for residents applying for FEMA disaster aid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the recent weather and President Joe Biden's disaster declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has started accepting applications for federal aid from homeowners and business operators in areas impacted by the spring storms and flooding in Central California.

Now, the Kern County Fire Department is reminding people that anyone making an application for residential aid will have to meet with a FEMA inspector to verify their losses.

MAKING THE APPOINTMENT

According to KCFD, a FEMA representative will attempt to contact aid applicants within 10 days of receiving an application. KCFD wants applicants to know that the FEMA inspector's phone number may be made private from Caller ID or show up as an out-of-state phone number.

KCFD is also recommending that applicants write down some basic information, including:



The date of the call



The name of the inspector assigned to your application



The date and time of your scheduled appointment



The inspector's contact number

This phone call is to schedule an appointment to have your damaged property inspected. FEMA will try 3 times to contact applicants through the phone number on file, then send both an email and a postal letter to the addresses on file.

If a FEMA inspector contacts you and you did NOT apply for assistance, let the inspector know that, and then notify FEMA by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

AT THE INSPECTION

When the inspector shows up at your home, they will clearly identify themselves and show you a photo ID. If the person doesn't show you their badge with a photo, don't let them in and contact FEMA instead.

The inspection should take between 30 and 45 minutes. Everyone listed on the application will need to provide a photo ID to the inspector. If you need special accommodations, such as a sign language interpreter or to designate someone who can attend the inspection in your place, call the FEMA Helpline.

When the inspector is on your property, they will ask to see:



Photo identification for everyone listed on the application



Proof that the applicants occupy the damaged residence, such as a current utility bill



Proof that the applicants own the damaged residence, such as a property tax bill



A list of the people living in the residence at the time the disaster happened



A list of all the damages and losses to the building or other personal property at the residence related to the disaster

The inspector will not be making any determinations. They are only there to verify your losses and have no say in the outcome of your claim. These inspections are only for disaster-related damage and it will be the only thing the inspector verifies.

If you carry homeowner's insurance, FEMA may deprioritize your application for aid, and you will be asked to submit proof that any federal aid you are applying for is for disaster damages that your homeowner's insurance either doesn't or won't cover. This also applies to any crowdfunding, municipal, or private funding sources. By law, FEMA is not allowed to grant homeowners money for expenses they have already met by other means.

If your homeowner's insurance can only cover a portion of your disaster-related expenses, ask them for a letter proving you have exhausted your policy benefits and verifying that your coverage doesn't meet your disaster-related needs. Give this letter to the FEMA inspector.

If you have had to make disaster-related repairs or purchases for your property for which you do not have insurance and have not received any outside assistance, keep those receipts and use video and photos to document any repair progress you have made. FEMA is able to reimburse you any out-of-pocket expenses related to the disaster, provided you provide sufficient documentation.