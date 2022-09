BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Costco on Rosedale Highway is closed after a potential refrigerant leak that happened Thursday, according to Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD said 109 employees and about 450 people were evacuated after the leak was reported shortly after noon.

The leak wasn't in a general area where shoppers would be, said KCFD.

KCFD's hazardous materials team is investigating the incident.