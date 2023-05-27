KCFD Swift Water Rescue Team demonstrates Kern River rescue techniques

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Winter rainfall paired with recent snowmelt has caused an increase in water levels flowing through the Kern River. As the temperature rises, Kern County Search and Rescue teams are sharpening their skills in response to the increased risk the river poses this year.

It's called the Killer Kern for a reason, and drowning deaths continue to happen every year. As dangerous as it is to swim in, it's also dangerous for rescue crews. On Friday, the Kern County Fire Department hosted a demonstration to show the public what happens during a swift water rescue.

17 Kern Fire personnel from various county stations gathered on Friday, May 26 to renew their certifications to remain Kern River Search and Rescue team members. Their specialized training focuses on swift water rescues.

According to KCFD, the flow of the Kern River through Bakersfield can be just as dangerous as the roaring rapids upriver.

Kern County Fire Station 47 Engineer Ryan McKindley says that even while the team is training for the summer, they've already been called in for real-world rescues.

"We have had a few rescues here in the last couple weeks and we're anticipating it to get worse as the summer goes on, the temperatures heat up, as more people congregate toward the water," said McKindley.

Friday's training did not involve rescuers heading into the water. This time, it involved a rope, which can be a key piece in a rescue mission.

"Instead of putting ourselves at risk in the water, sometimes it's just as efficient and safer for us and the victim to throw what we call a throw bag to them," explained McKindley. "It's a piece of polypropylene rope. It floats. It's about 74 feet long and it gives us a way to basically extend our reach to that victim."

Kern County Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn says the extra rainfall makes a great opportunity for this hands-on training. However, while there are people who can jump into the river to help if necessary, it's always best to keep personal safety front of mind.

"We need individuals to be aware that there's potential for debris in the river, and it's also probably flowing a lot more swift than individuals remember from years past," said Freeborn.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has had to acknowledge the force of the river as well, an acknowledgment that plays out in real-time as they update the infamous Kern River Deaths sign.

In the past year, 8 people have lost their lives after drowning in the Kern River. KCSO Sargent Joe Saldaña says the department's biggest concern is the increase in river flow.

"Years past we've seen a low flow in the river, and now we see how high it is and how fast it's going," said Saldaña.

McKindley offers some quick tips for people if they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation around the water.

"Swim as hard as you possibly can to the bank. You want to avoid all obstacles, whether they are trees or rocks, rapids of any kinds. You want to search for still water we refer to as eddies," said McKindley.

Area law enforcement is continuing to enforce the motto Stay Out, Stay Alive when it comes to swimming in the Kern River, and Kern County Rangers are passing out safety signs with river do's and don'ts to help people understand the level of serious risk posed by the river.