KCSO: 11-year-old shot, expected to survive

An 11-year-old is recovering after being shot in East Bakersfield on Monday night.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle carrying four children, was in the area of Jeffrey Street and Tulare Avenue when suspect drove up next to the driver's side and opened fire, striking the 11-year-old.

KCSO says the children in the vehicle ranged in age from 11 months to 14 years old.

KCSO says the mother driving the vehicle drove to Kern Medical to get treatment for the child.

The suspects were only described as two White men, driving a newer model white truck.

No arrests have been made.