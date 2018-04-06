Air support, KCSO search for lost hiker in Hart Park

Veronica Acosta
9:43 PM, Apr 5, 2018
2 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Air support is currently searching for a lost hiker at Hart Park with the help of deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking news story, 23ABC has a crew on the way, please check back for updates. 

