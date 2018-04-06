Air support, KCSO search for lost hiker in Hart Park

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Air support is currently searching for a lost hiker at Hart Park with the help of deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
This is a breaking news story, 23ABC has a crew on the way, please check back for updates.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
Air support is currently searching for a lost hiker at Hart Park with the help of deputies from the Kern County…
The Tehachapi Police Department arrested two people Thursday, April 4th after discovering methamphetamine, marijuana, drug…
A man is listed in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Union Avenue in between 18th and 19th Streets.