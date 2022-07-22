(KERO)- BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the death of a child.

According to court documents -- 30-year-old Mister Carse Bailey was taken into custody Thursday at 5:36 p.m. on four felony charges.

Details on his arrest are limited at this time, but booking information from KCSO shows Bailey faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child resulting in gross bodily injury or death, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child.

No bail amount has been set and Bailey is due in court Monday, July 25th at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story, we will have updates as they become available.