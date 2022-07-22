Watch Now
KCSO arrests man in connection to the death of a child

Posted at 11:46 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 03:50:03-04

(KERO)- BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the death of a child.
According to court documents -- 30-year-old Mister Carse Bailey was taken into custody Thursday at 5:36 p.m. on four felony charges.
Details on his arrest are limited at this time, but booking information from KCSO shows Bailey faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child resulting in gross bodily injury or death, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child.
No bail amount has been set and Bailey is due in court Monday, July 25th at 8 a.m.
This is a developing story, we will have updates as they become available.

