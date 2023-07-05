KCSO Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team saves woman from Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team rescued a woman from the Kern River on Mon, July 5.

According to the KCSO, Search and Rescue was made aware of a woman stuck in the Kern River near Adolphus Avenue in Oildale around 10:15 a.m. The woman was trapped "on a small island or grassy patch in the river."

The Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team was able to rescue the woman. According to the KCSO, the woman had no injuries but was taken to a nearby hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

