KCSO Community Advisory Council holding public meetings to address community concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Community-wide Advisory Council will be holding a series of meetings and they are inviting the public to take part.

The CAC is a group of Kern County residents committed to Kern County residents and bridging the gap between the diverse communities of Kern County and KCSO. They are working in partnership with the Department of Justice appointed independent monitors to address the community issues stated in the stipulation agreement.

The schedule of CAC meetings open to the public is as follows:



May 17

June 21

July 19

August 16

September 20

October 18

November 15

December 20