KCSO Community-wide Advisory Council looks to bridge gap between communities and KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The KCSO Community-wide Advisory Council will be meeting with Kern County Sheriff's officials and they are inviting you to join in on the conversation.

The council is made up of Kern County residents in hopes of bridging the gap between the diverse communities and the sheriff's office.

The CAC urges residents to use the power of their voice and share thoughts and concerns with the committee.

Monday's meeting is open to the public. To receive a zoom link send an email to kernsheriffcac@gmail.com.