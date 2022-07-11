KCSO confirms bodies found in Kern River as missing swimmers

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the bodies of two men recovered Thursday in the Kern River near Hobo Campground were those of the two swimmers who went missing on July 4th.

Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, and Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18, both of North Hills, Calif., went missing after swimming in the Kern River on July 4th.

KCSO said deputies with the Search and Rescue along with help from the Air Support Unit recovered a body shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the Kern River in the area near Hobo Campground.

A second body was recovered at about 10:45 a.m. about 200 yards away from the first recovery, said KCSO.