KCSO: Two swimmers reported missing in Kern River

REMINGTON HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for two swimmers who went missing in the Kern River on Monday in the area of Remington Hot Springs.

KCSO said the swimmers were possibly swept away from the river current.

Search and rescue teams conducted a ground search on both sides of the river and a water search of the area starting from Hobo Campground continuing downstream near the area of river right, said KCSO.

Ground and air search teams have been unable to find the two men, said KCSO.

The missing swimmers are described as Samuel Raymundo, 19, a Hispanic man, 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. And Diego Cabo, 27, a Hispanic man, 5-foot-5-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Raymundo was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Cabo was last seen wearing a Black shorts and white shirt.