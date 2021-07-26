KCSO deputies gather outside hospital following standoff

We have confirmed that two deputies with the Kern County Sheriff Department were shot. According to Wasco Mayor, Alex Garcia, one deputy was killed during the standoff.

Tonight was a very somber scene out at Kern Medical. Deputies were crying, members of the community gathered while hugging officers. And although nothing has not been confirmed from KCSO, it appears that there was a procession held.

As you can see in the video above, officials joined multiple law enforcement agencies saluting what looked to be a deputy being transported out of hospital doors just after 7 pm on Sunday. An American flag laid above, before being transferred into the coroner transport vehicle.

The crowd including what looked to be loved ones, later followed behind this car in tears.

Later first responders gathered and rode off on their motorcycles and their patrol vehicles.

Various law enforcement agencies have extended their prayers online to KCSO, but again nothing has been confirmed specifically from KCSO as of yet. However, we are expected to hear from the sheriff on Monday.

