KCSO deputy and K9 removed from patrol after biting incident

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is removing an officer and a K9 from their normal patrol due to the dog biting someone, over the weekend.

According to a the sheriff's office, KCSO deputies along with the K9 unit responded to a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle Sunday.

One of the K9s was in the back of a patrol car when another deputy, who was not the dog handler, accidentally let the dog out. The K9 then bit someone on the scene who was taken to the hospital and released.

It was later determined they were not involved with the stolen vehicle and were not arrested.

The K9 handler is being reassigned and the dog is being removed from patrol during the investigation.