KCSO identifies man fatally struck by 4 vehicles in East Bakersfield

The identity of the man who was hit by 4 cars while walking on Highway 58 in Bakersfield at midnight on April 22 has been released to the public.
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:28:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has made the identity of a man who was hit by 4 different cars while walking down the freeway in Bakersfield.

39-year-old Angel Tovar of Las Cruces, New Mexico was hit just after midnight on April 22, 2023 on westbound Highway 58 just east of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Bakersfield. Tovar was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of Tovar's death.

