Man fatally struck by 4 vehicles in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after being hit by four separate vehicles in East Bakersfield on Sat, April 22.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call reporting a man being hit by a car on Highway 58, east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard around 12:05 a.m. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a 39-year-old man from Las Cruces, New Mexico lying on the roadway in the third lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the man was walking in the third lane of the highway for unknown reasons when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving the man in the roadway, where he was subsequently run over by a Toyota, Tesla, and Acura. The drivers of the Toyota, Tesla, and Acura remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP officers. There were no other injuries.

According to the CHP, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Officer Eric Scott at (661) 396-6600.

