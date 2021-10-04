KCSO investigating threats made against two local schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This morning the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating rumored threats made against Golden Valley High School and Edison Middle School.

Overnight Golden Valley posted on social media that law enforcement and the Kern High School District Police would be investigating and there would be extra police presence on campus today. The school asked if students decide to remain at home today to call the school’s attendance office and record the absence.

KCSO also confirmed they received multiple calls from parents regarding shooting threats made against Edison Middle School. The middle school’s administration is aware and KCSO said they will be present on the campus today.

Monday morning, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood responded to the situation via Twitter:

The Kern County Sheriff's Office received numerous calls over the weekend regarding social media threats at local schools.



This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

