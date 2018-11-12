KCSO investigating two shootings in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings in Wasco on Sunday.
The first incident happened at around 9:10 p.m. near D Street and 15th Street in Wasco. KCSO says the victim, a man, was approached by three Hispanic men in hoodies who began shooting at him.
He was struck once to a lower extremity and was taken to Kern Medical by ambulance with moderate injuries. The suspects fled on foot.
The second shooting happened at around 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of E Street. The victim, a man, was found with two gunshot wounds to the leg. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was last seen driving a blue Ford Mustang.