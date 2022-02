KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said public inmate visitations to Lerdo facilities will resume later this week.

Appointment-only visitations will be available starting Feb. 19th for the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility.

Visitations were suspended in mid-January due to a rise in COVID cases locally.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.