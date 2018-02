LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about a missing woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Shayla Wingle, 39, was reported missing in the Kern River Canyon last weekend.

According to Brandon Wingle’s mother, Lisa Wingle, Brandon and Shayla originally planned to be in Kernville for the Whiskey Flats weekend. This was before they started to head to the springs off Kern Canyon Road at midnight Friday, according to Lisa.

Lisa said Brandon said he and Shayla had an argument before they had car trouble and Shayla took off walking but never returned to their car.

Wingle's sister, Sheri, says her husband, Brandon Wingle, told her he spent the night in his truck then got picked up by a tow truck on Saturday.

KCSO said the car was recovered by a family member on Monday.

Anyone with information about Wingle's whereabouts or anyone who saw Wingle and/or Brandon, between Friday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 19 to contact them at 861-3110.