KCSO: Man stabbed multiple times in Taft following domestic incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, reportedly by his adult son according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

According to KCSO, just before 9 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Wilson Avenue in Taft. When deputies arrived they found the victim who was stabbed multiple times in the torso. He was airlifted to the hospital and his condition is stable at this time.

KCSO said the stabbing took place during a domestic incident they believe involved the victim's adult son. KCSO said the suspect's whereabouts are unknown at this time.