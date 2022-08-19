KCSO mourning death of K-9 Hannes

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after announcing the death of K-9 Hannes on Thursday after a shooting investigation in Lamont.

KCSO said a deputy and K-9 Hannes were searching for two people involved in a shooting.

One man was taken into custody and KCSO said Hannes was not used in apprehending that man.

But KCSO says later Hannes began showing signs of distress, and was taken to a local animal hospital where he died.

Hannes was a Belgian Malinois who had been working alongside his handler since last march.

KCSO says no shooting victim was found during that initial investigation.