KCSO: Pill found in burrito tested positive for fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a pill found in a burrito in June tested positive for fentanyl. KCSO said evidence indicates a Del Taco employee didn't place the pill in the food nor was it placed in the food at the restaurant.

KCSO said the incidence stems from a person finding the pill in a burrito on June 25th after taking a bite.

The person bought the food at Del Taco on Merle Haggard Drive and took it home with them but evidence indicates the pill wasn't place in the burrito at the restaurant.

KCSO said it's unknown how the pill got there and it tested positive for fentanyl at a crime lab.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.