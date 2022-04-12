KCSO releases video of police shooting in Boron

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released video Tuesday of a shooting involving law enforcement that happened on March 4th in Boron. Michael Ramos Jr., who was armed with several weapons, was shot and killed by law enforcement after a standoff, said KCSO.

On the night of the incident, KCSO said deputies received reports of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows at about 10:17 p.m. Thursday in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street in Boron. The video includes residents calling 911 to report a man firing a BB gun at their windows.

Deputies found Ramos Jr. armed with a bow and arrow who barricaded himself inside a trailer and then started making threats to blow up the trailer which he tried to light on fire but failed to do so, according to KCSO.

After attempted negotiations, Ramos Jr. left the trailer and went to the porch armed with several weapons, according to KCSO. Deputies describe Ramos Jr. as aiming a bow at them in the video.

KCSO’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called into to negotiate after Ramos Jr. refused to turn himself in.

The video shows Ramos Jr. stopping at on the porch and, despite the negotiator telling him several times to not pick up a gun the ground.

He grabs a gun on the ground resulting in law enforcement shooting him.

KCSO's Critical Incident Review Board determined the force used in this incident was within departmental policy.

SOME MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING VIDEO DISTURBING: