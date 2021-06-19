KCSO rescues 88-year-old man missing in Taft hills

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A missing 88-year-old man is safe with family once again after going missing in the 25 Hill area south of Taft earlier this week.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the Taft man was reported missing on June 17. Deputies from the Taft Substation responded to the area he was last seen, but due to the rugged terrain, they could not access much of the area.

Thanks to the assistance of KCSO's Air Unit, a search of the area was conducted from the sky. Officials were able to find the missing man whose vehicle was stuck in the bottom of a ravine several miles south of 25 Hill Rd.

Due to the remoteness of the area, the helicopter crew landed and made contact with the missing person. He was dehydrated, but in good condition.

Due to the extreme temperatures, the crew loaded the missing person into the helicopter and the pilot flew him to a waiting ambulance while the Tactical Flight Officer stayed behind. After dropping the missing person off with medical aid, the pilot returned and picked up the Tactical Flight Officer.

The missing person was evaluated by medical aid and then reunited with family members.