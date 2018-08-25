Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE August 25, 2018 11:15 a.m.) Family has identified the body as 37-year-old Dana Adams.
Adams was last seen in Hart Park on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. He was last seen fishing near Camp Okihi with his fiancé and mom.
KCSO Search and Rescue has not confirmed that the person found is Adams.
KCSO Search and Rescue has found a body in the Kern River.
Around 10 a.m. on August 25, Search and Rescue located the body of an unknown male in the river near Hart Park.
The body has not been identified at this time.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
