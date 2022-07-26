KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a search and rescue team on Tuesday recovered the body of a person who went underwater in the Kern River near the east end of Hart Park.

KCSO said Search and Rescue along with the Bakersfield Fire Department responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a person needing help in the Kern River.

Personnel upon arrival learned that the person went underwater and had not resurfaced, said KCSO.

Rescue boats were deployed in the area the person was last seen but was suspended due to darkness and safety reasons, said KCSO.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and the person's body was found near the area where they went missing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2022-00088143) is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.