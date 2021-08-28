Watch
KCSO seeking assistance in searching for wanted man

Kern County Sheriffs office
Luis Bautista wanted August 27, 2021
Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 20:03:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Luis Bautista.

Bautista is wanted for waving a firearm at deputies and leading them on a pursuit, in the Kern Valley area, on Friday. Bautista later attempted to carjack a woman with an unidentified accomplice. In the process, the woman was shot with an unknown caliber handgun.

Bautista should be considered armed and dangerous. KCSO said if you see him, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on Bautista’s current whereabouts are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

