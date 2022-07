KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo as the man who drowned June 19th in the Kern River.

Suazo, 36, of Panorama City, Calif., was seen swimming in the Kern River and he didn't resurface.

KCSO said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on June 19th.

The man's drowning was ruled an accident, said KCSO.