KCSO wants you to 'Turn the Page'

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching through many outlying communities for people interested in a new career. KCSO is hosting a series of hiring events in towns across the area, called "Turn the Page on your Career".
Hiring professionals and background investigators will be dropping by local libraries in a number of communities over the next two months to talk with people interested in applying for a sworn position. They will also answer any other questions and provide guidance for those looking to pursue other careers within the department.
The next events in the series are as follows:
Today- September 26, 1pm-6pm
Arvin Branch Library
201 Campus Dr. Arvin, CA 93203
Hiring event only, on-site testing not available
September 28, 1pm-6pm
Lamont Branch Library
8304 Segrue Rd. Lamont, CA 93241
On-site testing
October 3, 1pm-6pm
Ridgecrest Branch Library
131 E Las Flores Ave. Ridgecrest, CA 93555
On-site testing
October 10, 10am-2pm
McFarland Branch Library
500 W Kern Ave. McFarland, CA 93250
On-site testing
October 24, 2pm-6pm
Buttonwillow Branch Library
101 N Main St. Buttonwillow, CA 93206
On-site testing
November 7, 11am-3pm
Frazier Park Branch Library
3732 Park Dr. Frazier Park, CA 93225
On-site testing
November 14, 1pm-6pm
Beale Memorial Library
701 Truxtun Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93301
On-site testing