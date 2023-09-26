KCSO wants you to 'Turn the Page'

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching through many outlying communities for people interested in a new career. KCSO is hosting a series of hiring events in towns across the area, called "Turn the Page on your Career".

Hiring professionals and background investigators will be dropping by local libraries in a number of communities over the next two months to talk with people interested in applying for a sworn position. They will also answer any other questions and provide guidance for those looking to pursue other careers within the department.

KCSO

The next events in the series are as follows:

Today- September 26, 1pm-6pm

Arvin Branch Library

201 Campus Dr. Arvin, CA 93203

Hiring event only, on-site testing not available

September 28, 1pm-6pm

Lamont Branch Library

8304 Segrue Rd. Lamont, CA 93241

On-site testing

October 3, 1pm-6pm

Ridgecrest Branch Library

131 E Las Flores Ave. Ridgecrest, CA 93555

On-site testing

October 10, 10am-2pm

McFarland Branch Library

500 W Kern Ave. McFarland, CA 93250

On-site testing

October 24, 2pm-6pm

Buttonwillow Branch Library

101 N Main St. Buttonwillow, CA 93206

On-site testing

November 7, 11am-3pm

Frazier Park Branch Library

3732 Park Dr. Frazier Park, CA 93225

On-site testing

November 14, 1pm-6pm

Beale Memorial Library

701 Truxtun Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93301

On-site testing

