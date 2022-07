DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman involved in a crash in Richgrove, Calif., on Thursday morning died after being taken to a Delano hospital.

KCSO said the woman was driving a vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. on Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive when the vehicle left the road and overturned.

Carla Maria Perez Mendoza, 22, of Ducor, was taken to Adventist Health Delano where she was declared dead, said KCSO.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.