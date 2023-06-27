KDPH Healthy Restaurant Initiative aims to help Kern County eat better

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For people looking to make a healthy change or just wanting to try something new, there are many options for healthier eating in Kern County, as many restaurants have collaborated with Public Health to offer what they call "certified healthy foods."

Chuck Naus is the co-owner of Nature's Food Market and Juice Bar in Bakersfield.

"We consider us someone that wants to lead someone into maybe a new path for them to look at those alternatives and realize it doesn't have to taste bad to be good," said Naus.

Naus says he got involved with selling healthy foods more than 40 years ago through his church. He's been in business in Bakersfield for 14 years, and he says it is critical to offer the people of Kern County healthy foods.

"We do a lot of organic fruits and vegetables. We purchase from local growers. Cal Organics is one of the biggest in the world, actually, for organics. We get that on a regular basis," said Naus.

Along with Nature's Food Market & Juice Bar, there are 30 other restaurants and businesses that meet Public Health's 10 nutritional criteria emphasizing sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items.

Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan says these 10 criteria help the department determine if a restaurant will be certified healthy. According to Carrigan, the program was designed with the goal of creating a collective effort to help the community become healthier.

"You're more likely to die here in Kern County from diabetes than anywhere else in the State of California, and so we are trying to provide resources for our community to utilize to help lower their risk for the development of obesity and chronic disease," said Carrigan.

Some of the healthy foods that Nature's Food Market & Juice Bar offers are salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Naus says they offer these certified healthy foods to help people battle such diseases as obesity and diabetes.

"That's what we live for. I mean, this has been our motivation, like I told you, for over 40 years, and working it as a ministry more. That way, we help someone one on one," said Naus. "To see someone improve, that's what it's all about."

For more information about the Healthy Restaurant Initiative and which Kern County restaurants are offering certified healthy menus, please visit Public Health's Certified Healthy Restaurant webpage.