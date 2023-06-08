Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee searching for new member

Watch Now
The Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee works to improve sustainability and beautification efforts across town. Members are nominated by their respective ward representatives on the council.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to bring on a new member to join the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee after a Ward 2 representative resigned.

According to the City of Bakersfield, Ward 2 representative Zechariah Garcia has resigned, creating a vacancy in the committee. The term runs through December 2024.

For more information on how to apply, call (661) 326-3767.

