Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kern Active Transportation Alliance to hold bicycle safety meeting

The alliance, made out of Bike Bakersfield, California Walks, and the Kern County Library, will hold the meeting in an attempt to educate community members on the importance of travel safety.
Bicycles
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David Zalubowski/AP
Rental bicycles are locked to a rack along nearly-empty Pikes Peak Avenue Friday, April 24, 2020, in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bicycles
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 16:33:00-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Active Transportation Alliance will hold a Bike and Walk Community Safety meeting at the Kern County Library Delano Branch on Fri, April 14.

The alliance, made out of Bike Bakersfield, California Walks, and the Kern County Library, will hold the meeting in an attempt to educate community members on the importance of travel safety and improve safety along more dangerous bike paths. The event is part of the Safe Routes for Cyclists in Kern County's Disadvantaged Communities project.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson