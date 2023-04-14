Kern Active Transportation Alliance to hold bicycle safety meeting

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Active Transportation Alliance will hold a Bike and Walk Community Safety meeting at the Kern County Library Delano Branch on Fri, April 14.

The alliance, made out of Bike Bakersfield, California Walks, and the Kern County Library, will hold the meeting in an attempt to educate community members on the importance of travel safety and improve safety along more dangerous bike paths. The event is part of the Safe Routes for Cyclists in Kern County's Disadvantaged Communities project.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.