Kern Canyon, Hwy 178 closed after fatal crash

Deadly Crash (FILE)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 30, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person.

The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m. The vehicles involved were a grey sedan and a yellow truck, according to the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) website.

The CHP also made a tweet about the incident, including a map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

