Kern Canyon, Hwy 178 closed after fatal crash

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person.

The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m. The vehicles involved were a grey sedan and a yellow truck, according to the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) website.

The CHP also made a tweet about the incident, including a map.

KERN COUNTY: State Route 178 is currently CLOSED through the Kern Canyon due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/FOLWHNkueO — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 30, 2022

