Kern County animal organizations team up for first Best Friend Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services, Best Friends Animal Society, and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center are partnering together to hold the first Best Friend Fest on Sat, May 13.

The event will waive all adoption fees for animals at all Kern County Animal Shelters and City of Bakersfield Animal Care Centers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The goal for the day is to have 250 animals adopted.

“We’re seeing more animals enter our shelters than we’ve seen in eight years," explained Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services. “We love our shelter pets and we know our people do too. With the support and action from our community, we’re setting a lofty goal of finding homes for 250 shelter pets during the event.”

The Best Friends Fest is being held by the three organizations due to the high amount of animals in shelters at this time. According to a press release for the event, California shelters are struggling to meet demands, as most are over capacity.

“We have an ambitious goal to save 5000 dogs in 2023, “ says Matthew Buck, Shelter Director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center. “Help us reach our goal and be a part of the life-saving efforts by joining us and adopting your new shelter pet. If you can’t make the life-long commitment to adopt, foster opportunities will also be available. We look forward to seeing you there.”

