Kern County Animal Services is looking for a home for Zinger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While a dog shortage may be happening elsewhere, that is not the case right here in Kern County.

On today's pet of the week, we head over to Kern County Animal Services to meet a sweet 8-month-old pup with a lot of energy looking to find a best friend to play with.

On this pet of the week, we have Zinger. Zinger is an 8-month-old bully breed pup who's a long-term resident of the Kern County Animal Services shelter.

His adoption fee is waived, he's been vaccinated and is ready to go home. Zinger has a lot of energy and would be best suited for an active home or one with other dogs to play with.

He is a sweet boy and a staff favorite, anyone who takes him home will likely be taking home a new best friend.

If you're interested in taking Zinger home, you call Kern County Animal Services at (661) 868-7100.